What to do if you see a cougar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a social media post, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office let the public know there were a couple reports of a cougar being seen in neighborhoods.

While it is very rare to run into one of these animals, it's still good to be prepared.

Jaide Ryks is a staff naturalist at the Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron. She worked regularly with a cougar in captivity until the zoo's cougar died this past winter.

She said if you see a cougar don't run away. Cougars are ambush animals and will mostly like run after you if you turn your back to them.

She also said to make yourself as big as you can by spreading out your arms and legs, like a big "X." People should speak loudly and confidently to the animal. It may be hard, but it is best to remain calm.

"Even me, I know exactly what to do," Ryks said. "I've worked with them in captivity but you never know what you're going to feel when you're in that situation. Try to remember everything that you're told and stand your ground."

If you have a dog with you, keep it close. If you have a child with you, pick up the child and hold him or her close. Again, because if a dog or child runs away, the cougar may attack.

Whatever you do when you see a cougar, do not shoot it.

"Absolutely not. Nope," Ryks said. "The only person allowed to shoot it is a licensed peace officer like a police officer and sheriff and it has to be for a good reason."

This is because cougars are protected by state law. It is illegal to shoot one, even if it is threatening a pet or livestock.

If there is a cougar of concern in the area, contact the Department of Natural Resources or local law enforcement to assess the situation.

