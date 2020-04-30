What to do if you can't pay your rent

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday is May 1st, and for many, that means that rent is due. But with so many people unemployed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, what do you do if you can't pay your rent.

In Olmsted County, you need to contact Olmsted County Emergency Assistance. Information on how to do that can be found here: https://www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/fsa/cashassistance/Pages/default.aspx

Olmsted County works in collaboration with other local agencies, like the Salvation Army.

"We're encouraging everyone to go through the system. If they're experiencing trouble with their rent, maybe for the first time in their lives, that's what this system is in place for," explained Major Lisa Mueller of the Rochester Salvation Army.

Next week, the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be asking the Olmsted County Board to approve a temporary rental assistance program to help people impacted by COVID-19. More information about the program will be released next week.