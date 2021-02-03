With blizzard conditions, extreme cold on the way here is what you can expect

Breakdown of timing & severity of potential impacts across central Iowa Thursday into Thursday night. Travel conditions rapidly deteriorate from icy roads and blowing snow morning into the afternoon hours. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/iCDtw9wq7o — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 3, 2021

Here's some forecast statistics for the upcoming cold outbreak. Images show the forecast Average, Maximum, and Minimum temperatures from Friday night through Wednesday afternoon, and the number of hours with a forecast temperature below zero during that 5 day period. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/l81FMEBPJP — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 3, 2021