With blizzard conditions, extreme cold on the way here is what you can expect

Depending on how much snow falls Thursday, things could get kinda nasty with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected in the afternoon and evening. Whiteout conditions are possible west and south of La Crosse...and a Blizzard Warning may be needed as we evaluate further. pic.twitter.com/JIkbRUbIWQ
— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) February 3, 2021
Breakdown of timing & severity of potential impacts across central Iowa Thursday into Thursday night. Travel conditions rapidly deteriorate from icy roads and blowing snow morning into the afternoon hours. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/iCDtw9wq7o
— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 3, 2021
Here's some forecast statistics for the upcoming cold outbreak. Images show the forecast Average, Maximum, and Minimum temperatures from Friday night through Wednesday afternoon, and the number of hours with a forecast temperature below zero during that 5 day period. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/l81FMEBPJP
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 3, 2021