What the Iowa caucuses could mean for Minnesotans

The caucuses in Iowa set the tone for the rest of the Presidential race.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All eyes are on Iowa Monday night where people will participate in the Iowa caucuses.

The tradition of the Iowa caucuses dates back to the 1970s. The caucus marks the first test of the 2020 Presidential race. The caucuses set the tone for the rest of the campaign. Caucus goers will gather in locations across the state of Iowa and divide into different groups based on their preferred candidate for president. To be a viable group, a candidate needs the support of at least 15% of people in the room.

Essentially, the caucuses are a chance for people in the room to convince people from the other groups to join them. KIMT spoke with the Communications Officer of the Democratic Farmer Labor party in Rochester and he said this narrows down candidates. "If you're at all interested in the nominating process, the caucuses themselves are the first time people are actually publicly voting and will actually have results."

So why should people across the nation and Minnesota care about the Iowa caucuses? Monday night is about consensus building and it will tell a lot about how effective supporters of a particular candidate are backing their candidate. Unlike a primary, you don't vote and go home, there is a chance to convince others. Liebow said this can inspire people outside of Iowa. "It kind of gets activists in Minnesota fired up and many of them go down to Iowa to play a part in their favorite candidates campaign," explained Liebow. "So it gets them activated and moving earlier in the year than they might otherwise."

The Presidential Primary in Minnesota is just 29 days after the Iowa caucuses.

