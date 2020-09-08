After Dodge Co. cougar sighting, what should you do if you cross paths with one?

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A cougar was spotted near Dodge Center on Saturday, September 5th. According to the Minnesota DNR, it seems to be one or two years old and probably not a threat to the public.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo naturalist Clarissa Schrooten about what you should do if you cross paths with a cougar. She says cougars are an apex predator, a predator at the top of a food chain. In Minnesota, they're hunting for white-tailed deer, gophers, and other small rodents. They're not hunting humans, but they can get confused or playful, which is dangerous for humans.

Schrooten's advice is to remind the cougar you're not prey. "If you do encounter one, the biggest thing is you want to maintain that eye contact. You want to look large and you wanna be in charge because they can back down really easily to other predators. They're used to that. It's part of their nature," she explains.

You should avoid being outside at dawn or dusk, when cougars are most active, and go out in a group if you must. If you have children or pets with you when you come across a cougar, pull them close to you or pick them up. Never run from a cougar.