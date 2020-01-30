Clear
What local travel agencies are telling clients to avoid the spread of germs

With coronavirus on the rise in China, travel agencies in America are trying to prevent the spread of germs.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the number of coronavirus cases goes up, we're looking into what's being done here in the U.S. to stop the spread. The death toll in China stands at more than 150.

"Travel Leaders" in Rochester doesn't have any clients flying to or from China right now, but they still know the effects it can have. Travel consultant, Laurie Johnsrud, said the number one thing you can do is protect yourself from germs in the airport. "Protective masks are always a good idea to have on hand - it's just a good common thing because you never know what kind of air you're breathing because some airlines recycle their air," explained Johnsrud. "Another good tip is to just wash your hands a lot. Just be careful, wash your hands constantly - that's one of the best hygiene things you can do."

Johnsrud recommends doing a few things prior to leaving on a flight. "It's a good idea to know where you're going to be traveling to and what kind of health situations might be there," said Johnsrud. "We're not in the medical profession, we're in the travel business. It is always a good idea to also check with the travel nurse with your primary physician”

