What letter grade does your community receive in regards to social distancing?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – You’ve heard health officials say it time and time again…we all need to social distance. That means staying at least six feet away from each other and staying home as much as possible.

A company called Unacast is tracking which communities are following those guidelines with an online scoreboard. The Med City is known for its world-renowned healthcare at the Mayo Clinic, but the company gives Olmsted County a C- on the social distancing grading scale. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she strongly disagrees.

“I thought we have been doing quite well in Rochester but I can’t speak to all of Olmsted County.”

During a conversation with the Mayor, she told KIMT News 3 that she’s been pleased with seeing residents social distancing in the downtown area and would go as far as giving the Med City a B+. She says the study is unfair because it measures heavily in favor of those staying at home which is unrealistic for Rochester as many still head to work daily at the Mayo Clinic to help fight this disease.

Other than that, “People are staying at home and taking it very seriously overall,” Mayor Norton said.

To see how your community squares up on the grading scale, click here.