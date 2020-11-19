What is the best way to have a safe Thanksgiving? This is what the CDC says

What is the best way to have a safe Thanksgiving?

The CDC has released guidelines to help answer that question as millions of people grabble with how to handle the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to make the best decision possible for you and your family, some of the questions you should consider are as follows:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

“If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel,” the CDC said.

For a full list of guidance from the CDC, click here.