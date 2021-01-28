What is the Stewartville "Lunchbox Award?'

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Coaches are always trying to find new and exciting ways to motivate their athletes to perform at their fullest potential. Stewartville head coach, Ryan Liffrig, wants all of his players to have something to work toward achieving – even the one’s who might not show up in the box score, highlight reels, or headlines.

That’s where the ‘Lunchbox Award’ comes into play.

“It’s an award you get when the coaches think that you worked really hard and you did your best at the role they give you,” Hailey Lewis said. “It’s a big honor on our team especially if you get it.”

The award can go to a single player, multiple players, or the entire team so long as they demonstrated extraordinary effort throughout the game. With so many talented players, it’s often difficult for Coach Liffrig to decide the recipient(s).

“Every game we’re working hard no matter what so I think a lot of times it’s hard for him to decide who to give the lunchbox to because there’s so many outstanding players,” Maia Peterson said. “It’s definitely exciting when you get it and everyone on the team is super supportive.”

So, what is it that makes these lunchboxes so irresistible? Lewis says that it’s the goodies inside – most of the time.

“Last year he gave everyone raisins in like every one (lunchboxes). We didn’t really eat it, it was just funny. Usually, it’s candy, gummy worms and that type of stuff.”

“Sometimes there’s food from Kwik Trip like Kwikade. He really likes to use Kwikade because it symbolizes being quick,” Peterson added.

Unfortunately, there’s no grand prize such as a steak dinner for winning the most lunchboxes throughout the season, but that might change after the players were given the idea.

“There should be honestly. I’ll have to tell coach that,” Peterson said.

“I need a dinner, Liffrig. I need a dinner,” Lewis laughed.

The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start this season and travel to Cannon Falls on Friday.