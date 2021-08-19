CG Public Health Director says it's going to be 'a pretty rough 6 months, if not 12 months'

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ahead of the Wednesday evening dinner rush, the staff at the Happy Donkey was busy. Owner Luis Garcia says his staff is hard at work with cleaning and safety precautions, with all staff wearing masks while at work.

"We are trying to protect our customers, and also we're trying to protect ourselves."

The entire staff has been vaccinated, and there have been no virus outbreaks. Garcia has noticed more of his customers wearing masks of late, and is recommending others do the same.

"We're not forcing anyone, but we are inviting everybody to wear a mask, especially in this time."

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, particularly those of the Delta variant, health officials are growing concerned about the coming school year and cooler temperatures that will soon force us all indoors. Statewide, Iowa's rolling 7-14 day average is sitting at 7.8%. CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says cases are triple what they were earlier this summer, with Cerro Gordo County's 7-day rolling average now up to 6%.

"If the public remembers last year, 10% was the threshold, something we were monitoring. We're not there yet, but we're definitely watching the numbers on a weekly basis."

With students in the district set to return to classes next week, as well as the upcoming influenza season, Hanft feels we could potentially see a repeat of what we saw last fall and winter.

"The challenges are going to be substantially increased because we don't have those controls available to us in the school setting. Because of those reasons, I'm anticipating a pretty rough 6 months, if not 12 months."

He hopes people do their part to stop the spread.

"Pay attention to how you're feeling. If you're coming down with symptoms, even if you're vaccinated, if you're symptomatic, fever, if you've had headaches, lost taste of smell, a simple cold, you might want to get checked."

While Iowa school districts are legally not allowed to issue any mask mandate at the local level, Hanft is encouraging kids to wear masks to school this upcoming year.

COVID-19 test kits through the Test Iowa program are available for pick-up at CG Public Health's offices. In addition, Quick Care Urgent Care in Mason City also offers same-day testing.

Hanft adds that CG Public Health and local pharmacies have an abundant supply of vaccines. Shots are administered at their offices on 4th Street Southwest on Wednesdays and Fridays.