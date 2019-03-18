Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

What is next for the Riverfront Property?

The property was discussed at Monday's Committee of the Whole Meeting.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday's Committee of the Whole, the committee and City Administrator Steve Rymer bounced a few ideas off of eachother about their visions for Rochester's Riverfront Property.

The Bloom Riverfront project was in the works for the last 4 years, but last month, the committee decided the project will not move forward.

Several committee members agreed they want to get the community involved in designing a new space.

"We're never going to get an opportunity like this again. so let's do this right," says Rymer.

Rymer says there isn't a rush to develop the project, but the City would like to keep the momentum going.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Image

Community Child Care Forum

Image

Working to fix pot holes

Image

Bridge Coming to Trail

Image

New dog parks to be developed

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Community Events