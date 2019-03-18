ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday's Committee of the Whole, the committee and City Administrator Steve Rymer bounced a few ideas off of eachother about their visions for Rochester's Riverfront Property.
The Bloom Riverfront project was in the works for the last 4 years, but last month, the committee decided the project will not move forward.
Several committee members agreed they want to get the community involved in designing a new space.
"We're never going to get an opportunity like this again. so let's do this right," says Rymer.
Rymer says there isn't a rush to develop the project, but the City would like to keep the momentum going.
Related Content
- What is next for the Riverfront Property?
- Bloom Riverfront Project Development Assistance Agreement
- Marshalltown residents repair properties
- Bloom apologizes for problems with now-terminated riverfront project
- Council approves property tax levy
- IBM looking to sell its Rochester property
- Local people rush to pay property taxes
- Overnight fire causes $70,000 in property damage
- Clear Lake purchases property for 'gateway feature'
- Country Meadow named 'Property of the Year'
Scroll for more content...