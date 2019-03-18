What is next for the Riverfront Property?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday's Committee of the Whole, the committee and City Administrator Steve Rymer bounced a few ideas off of eachother about their visions for Rochester's Riverfront Property.

The Bloom Riverfront project was in the works for the last 4 years, but last month, the committee decided the project will not move forward.

Several committee members agreed they want to get the community involved in designing a new space.

"We're never going to get an opportunity like this again. so let's do this right," says Rymer.

Rymer says there isn't a rush to develop the project, but the City would like to keep the momentum going.