What is a dew point?

We’re about to hit the dog days of summer in just a few weeks, when we’re going to hear a lot about humidity…and yes, dew points.



KIMT News 3’s Brooke McKivergan set out to figure out if anyone actually knows what a dew point is, or if anyone knows the difference between a dew point and humidity.



According to KIMT News 3’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson, a dew point is the amount of moisture that is in the air. So the higher the dew point, the more “muggy” or “sticky” you may feel.

According to the National Weather Service, here are some comfort levels:

less than or equal to 55: dry and comfortable

between 55 and 65: becoming "sticky" with muggy evenings

greater than or equal to 65: lots of moisture in the air, becoming oppressive