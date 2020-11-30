What is a Superlark? The history behind Grand Meadow's unusual nickname

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Do you know what a Superlark is? It's a bird.

For two years at KIMT News 3, I wondered the history behind Grand Meadow's mascot, why did they name themselves the Superlarks? For the answer, I asked GM Athletic Director Gary Sloan.

"In the 1970s I know they had a former english teacher who also announced football games and things like that and he just started calling them the Superlarks one day," Sloan said.

George Colbenson, the man behind the change, thought the original Meadow Lark nickname was wimpy and inadequate to reflect the school's athletic teams. He added 'super' to the lark name and the rest is history.

The new and improved logo featuring a sweater-clad Superlark was unveiled in 1973.

"It's a pretty unusual name," Sloan said. "I always tell people it's basically an Eagle on steroids or a lark on steroids or something like that."

Southeastern Minnesota is full of colorful nicknames, including the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms, Chatfield Gophers, or even simple ones such as the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics.

"I think every community has, real proud of themselves, in their school district and stuff like that.," Sloan said. "It just talks about the character of the students and the people we have."

A nickname is embedded in the fabric of the community it represents. It's a shared identity, even if outsiders don't understand the meaning behind the moniker.