What happens to Campaign signs post election?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- During the last year, when you were driving around. You probably saw political signs in front of business and homes.

While some may keep the campaign signs as mementos, others toss them in the recycling bin. We're learning you can't recycle campaign signs.

According to area recycling centers we spoke to, there’s a mix of material that can't be separated.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson's communication director Bill Walsh says most candidates try to reuse signs.

“It's cheaper and easier I mean campaign funds are scarce so absolutely want to keep them for financial reasons,” said Walsh.

He also tells us the campaigns he's worked on usually store them until the candidate decides to run again.