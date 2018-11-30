What gets plowed when in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Public Works Department wants to clarify how it handles plowing city streets.

The Department says its fleet of snow plows work on a priority system of main roads first, followed by Rochester’s central business district, then hills, bridges, bus routes, and around schools. When those roads are cleared, plows will begin working on other streets.

And while main roads may be cleared to the bare pavement, the Public Works Department says that is neither feasible nor necessary on residential streets that see less traffic.

The time is takes to plow roads is also dependent on how much snow falls. The Department says:

• Events of less than 2” of snow are typically treated in less than 8 hours by a fleet of 21 plow trucks, 2-3 pick-up trucks, and two sidewalk machines.

• Snow events of 2-4” are typically treated in approximately 8 hours by a fleet of 28 plow trucks, 4 graders, 5 loaders, 3 one-ton trucks to clear cul-de-sacs, 2-3 pick-up trucks, and 2 sidewalk machines.

• Events of more than 4” of snow take approximately 3 days to be completely cleaned up. Roads will be cleared in the first 12 hours. Snow will be hauled out of the Central Business District overnight on day 2. Street widening and miscellaneous clean-up will happen on the 3rd day after the snowfall.

In order to not over apply deicing chemicals, the Department says all plows are outfitted with calibrated computers that control the amount of materials placed on each roadway during the various types of winter events. The standard is to use deicing chemicals on main roads, emergency routes, steep hills, curves, and in the central business district. Streets with low traffic levels will see less use of deicing products.

Rochester residents are also being asked to take the following steps to make snow removal operations more efficient”

• Park vehicles somewhere other than the street when it is snowing.

• Do not park on the street for more than 12 consecutive hours.

• Place garbage and recycling containers in your driveway or on the boulevard on pick up days.

• Obey posted traffic signs.

• Avoid parking in a location that has not been plowed.

• Direct snow from your driveway and the sidewalk towards your yard, rather than the boulevard or street.

• Refrain from pushing or blowing snow into or across City Right of Way.

Rochester property owners are also reminded they have 24 hours to clear sidewalks after a snowfall.