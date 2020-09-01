What does the payroll tax deferral mean for you?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An executive order signed by President Trump in early August provides a payroll tax holiday for American workers. It can be implemented beginning September 1st. The payroll tax holiday has the potential to put more money in workers' wallets, but it's only a temporary measure.

Although the deferral would allow employers to stop taking employees' payroll taxes out of their paychecks, it still has to be paid back by the end of April 2021. While the president has the ability to delay the tax due date, only congress has the ability to waive taxes.

Bill Nietz, CPA, of Nietz Tax and Accounting tells KIMT there's still a lot of unanswered questions about the deferral. He's advising clients to probably not opt for the tax holiday. He adds that although it's being called such, it's not really a tax holiday, as the taxes still need to be paid next year.

"What's going to be different in early 2021 than it is right now? I mean, nothing. Coronavirus will still be around. As a matter of fact, in the winter, businesses will be struggling even more, especially if they're service businesses, because you can't do anything outside. Why would a restaurant think this is a smart thing to do, when their employees are going to be struggling even more in early 2021?" says Nitez.

Nietz also explains that most companies' payroll systems, including popular ones like ADP, are not set up for this deferral. There's also the question of how to track down an employee to collect their deferred taxes if they quit, are fired, or furloughed from the job before April 2021. Overall, Nietz tells KIMT there's not much guidance on the tax holiday.

If companies go forward with the payroll tax holiday and withhold taxes for employees, the taxes will be deferred until January 1. At that time, companies will withhold taxes from paychecks in larger amounts so employees can pay back what they owe. The new guidance, released together with the IRS, applies only to workers whose bi-weekly paychecks are less than $4,000.

Critics of Trump's executive action are concerned it would defund social security and medicare, which both rely on payroll taxes.