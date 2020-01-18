Clear
What does it take for the roads to be shut down?

Authorities say closing a highway during a winter storm is a last resort measure; however, it's ultimately up to the conditions

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 1:34 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - During wintertime in North Iowa, road conditions could change on a dime. But what does it take to close a road for an amount of time?

While winter weather bares down on the area, Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol are in constant contact. Iowa State Patrol Lt. Dana Knutson says there is a lot of planning, and logistics, that go into making the decision to close a stretch of highway.

"We make the determination between us that it's safer to close the road than have people out there, whether DOT can't keep the road open, or an event or sequence of events dictates us that it's going to be closed."

Next, resources are directed towards getting drivers off the road and directing them to shelters open, as hotels, parking lots and truck stops can fill up fast.

"That puts a burden on Clear Lake and Mason City, because that's the only place we can put people. We can't put people off where there are no facilities on the roads."

If snow accumulations and whipping winds do lead to a road closure, the next step is determining when it will reopen.

"That's in coordination with tow truck operators, DOT snow plows, supervisors, the operations center, that kind of thing."

However, closing highways is a last resort; ultimately though, it's in Mother Nature's hands. On average, Lt. Knutson says that there may be one road closure every winter.

In Iowa, if a road is closed and drivers go around the gates that are set up, you will face penalties.

