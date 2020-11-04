What did the polls look like in Rochester on Election Day?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Election Day looked different this year due to COVID-19, but that didn't stop millions of voters from heading to the polls. However, even more people chose to vote early.

Plexiglass was set up separating voters and the election judge, there were marks on the ground to help with social distancing, everyone of course was wearing a mask and no one had to touch a pen that someone else already used because there were plenty of extra on hand. One woman chose to vote on Election Day because of how many people already voted early. Her thought process was that the lines wouldn't be as long. "I have never encountered tons of lines at our site, so that made me more comfortable to come the day of," explained Sherry Haugen. "After seeing how many did the other options, I figured there can't be so many coming."

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the risk of contracting COVID-19 by voting in-person is comparable to going to the grocery store. More than 101 million votes were cast before Election Day and the U.S. Elections Project predicts a total of 160 million ballots by the end of the election.