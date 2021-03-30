What could proposed infrastructure bill mean for Iowa and Minnesota?

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - We may not think about the roads we drive on every day, except when we hit one of those pesky potholes. Nationwide, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the U.S. a C- in their annual Report Card for America's Infrastructure.

This week, President Biden is set to reveal the 'Build Back Better' package, which aims to make generational investments in infrastructure by repairing aging roads, bridges and rail lines, revive domestic manufacturing, and combat climate change.

Political expert Rayce Hardy notes of a few key facets of infrastructure in both Minnesota and Iowa that must be addressed, like roads, public transit, broadband access, water quality, and even state park maintenance, particularly in Minnesota.

"We've deffered over 14 million dollars of just maintenance of parks. That's been pushed down the road. If this infrastructure bill passes and the money is sent to states, states like Iowa and Minnesota are going to have to start right there."

As the price tag is slated to cost anywhere between $3-4 trillion, Hardy notes of private-public partnerships that could be valuable to help cover the cost, which in turn, would be a long-term investment.

"We need that expertise and those efficiencies of private industry. We need that teamed up with private investment banks like Goldman Sachs, and the federal government. They have to team together, they need to get going now, because it's time to be done talking about it."

Republicans are objecting to the scope of the enormous package and the potential tax increases that would be needed to pay for it. Last week, Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, said a transportation bill needs to be focused on roads and bridges, and not incorporate climate regulations. With the Senate evenly split 50-50, Democrats could very well be once again forced to rely on their own votes for passage.