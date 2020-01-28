What caused dozens of cars in Rochester to suffer flat tires? We have an answer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What caused dozens of motorists in Rochester to suffer flat tires due to small metal pieces being on the road?

We may have an answer.

Alter Metal Recycling, a longtime Rochester business, said there was a scrap metal spill last Thursday on 19th St. That may have resulted in many tires being punctured.

“Our company has serviced the Rochester community for 25+ years and wants to make every effort to help those affected by this incident,” Nathan Frazer said.

If you were affected, you can reach out to nathanf@altertrading.com