What caused dozens of cars in Rochester to suffer flat tires? We have an answer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What caused dozens of motorists in Rochester to suffer flat tires due to small metal pieces being on the road?
We may have an answer.
Alter Metal Recycling, a longtime Rochester business, said there was a scrap metal spill last Thursday on 19th St. That may have resulted in many tires being punctured.
“Our company has serviced the Rochester community for 25+ years and wants to make every effort to help those affected by this incident,” Nathan Frazer said.
If you were affected, you can reach out to nathanf@altertrading.com
