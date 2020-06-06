Clear

What are the proper charges in George Floyd's death?

(Left to right) Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao
(Left to right) Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao

Conviction or acquittal might determine on the actual crime accused.

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 2:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHICAGO (AP) — As damning as video evidence in the George Floyd case appears to be, prosecutors know they must bring the right charges underpinned by sound legal logic if they hope to convict a Minnesota officer in Floyd's May 25 death.

Exhibit No. 1 at trial is likely to be bystander video showing Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed Floyd says he can't breathe. Chauvin held his knee there even after the 46-year-old black man stopped moving.

But strong video evidence doesn’t mean a conviction will be easy. When it comes to police officers charged with crimes in the line of duty, it never is.

“This is not a shoo-in,” said Mike Brandt, a Minnesota defense attorney. “There are lots of lines prosecutors have to connect. If you raise questions about even one, you could raise reasonable doubts.”

Here's a look at some questions and answers about the charges against Chauvin and three other officers, who were all fired:

Q: WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

A: Prosecutors this week added a new charge against the 44-year-old Chauvin: unintentional second-degree murder. Initial charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter remain.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison; third-degree murder carries up to 25 years; and manslaughter up to 10.

Potential sentences for the other officers depend on a conviction of Chauvin. If he’s convicted of second-degree murder, they could face the same 40-year maximum.

Q: WHAT ARE THE ELEMENTS OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER?

A: Under Minnesota law, unintentional second-degree murder involves causing "the death of a human being, without intent … while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense.”

The second part of that clause is crucial. Prosecutors say Chauvin killed Floyd while committing felony assault on Floyd.

For third-degree murder, prosecutors must demonstrate Chauvin caused Floyd’s death by actions “eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”

The complex and some argue poorly defined concept of “evincing a depraved mind” has been the subject of courtroom debate, so it's potentially harder to prove.

“The second-degree murder charge is far more appropriate,” Brandt said. “It’s spot-on.”

Q: COULD FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGES BE ADDED?

A: It’s possible, and it's something Floyd’s family wants. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution team, said he's leaving open the possibility of new charges.

But first-degree murder would require a whole new level of evidence. Prosecutors would have to prove premeditation and intent. It would also require a motive.

Brandt said it would be a stretch, adding, “I think it is out of the question.”

Q: ARE THERE RISKS OF OVERCHARGING?

A: Yes, especially in cases in which prosecutors face intense public pressure. Jurors may be more likely to acquit or become hopelessly deadlocked in cases where prosecutors bring charges they can't prove.

Q: SO WHAT’S THE CHARGING STRATEGY?

A: Bringing multiple charges against the officers is a way to give jurors a choice. It boosts the chances of a conviction on at least one charge.

Prosecutors know jurors are often torn. They often want to satisfy relatives’ desire for justice with a conviction, while also showing some leniency to defendants.

If jurors struggle for a consensus, multiple charges allow for a compromise verdict, with convictions on some charges and acquittals on others.

Q: DID FLOYD POSE A THREAT?

A: A central issue in cases alleging excessive force by police is whether a suspect posed a threat.

The Supreme Court offered guidance in a 1989 ruling, saying an officer’s fear is relevant to guilt and that officers “are often forced to make split-second judgments.” The reasonableness of an officer’s use of force, it said, should be judged “from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight.”

It will be hard for Chauvin's lawyers to argue their client felt threatened or was forced to make a split-second decision with Floyd handcuffed behind his back, his face pressed into the pavement. In the video, Chauvin appears almost nonchalant, calmly slipping his hand in his pocket at times.

Q: WHAT MIGHT DEFENSE LAWYERS ARGUE?

A: Chauvin’s attorneys could try to zero in on the cause of Floyd’s death, blaming existing health problems, said Brandt.

They may point to the Hennepin County autopsy, which said Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also noted fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, as well as signs of heart disease and hypertension, without listing any of those factors as a cause of death.

A separate autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family concluded he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

Either way, prosecutors will argue the ultimate cause was Chauvin's actions.

Lawyers for Chauvin and the other officers also are likely to argue that nationwide outrage and protests triggered a rush to judgment.

Q: WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER OFFICERS?

A: Proving charges against them could pose the greater challenge, especially with Thao.

Lane and Kueng allegedly held Floyd’s legs as Chauvin pushed on his neck. That could convince jurors they actively contributed to Floyd’s death.

Thao, though, was standing several feet away, sometimes with his back turned to his colleagues.

“The mere presence at the scene does not constitute aiding and abetting,” said Brandt.

Attorneys for Kueng and Lane have highlighted their clients' status as far junior to Chauvin.

Defense attorney Earl Gray said Lane asked Chauvin, a training officer, if they should turn Floyd over. According to the criminal complaints, Chauvin said no.

Gray said at an initial hearing Wednesday: “What is my client supposed to do other than follow what the training officer said?”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26980

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9099657
Ramsey3351149
Stearns205614
Nobles15775
Anoka152779
Dakota144664
Washington70035
Olmsted68911
Rice5243
Kandiyohi5141
Scott4712
Clay44930
Mower4462
Wright3492
Todd3441
Sherburne2492
Carver2402
Benton1853
Steele1700
Freeborn1590
Blue Earth1490
Martin1355
St. Louis11914
Lyon1012
Unassigned9611
Pine930
Nicollet8811
Cottonwood820
Winona8115
Crow Wing815
Watonwan790
Carlton750
Goodhue736
Otter Tail731
Chisago691
Polk632
Itasca5610
Dodge540
Chippewa521
Morrison480
Le Sueur471
Douglas460
Meeker460
Becker440
Jackson420
Murray410
McLeod410
Isanti360
Pennington300
Waseca290
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault220
Wabasha200
Swift191
Beltrami180
Sibley170
Brown172
Fillmore171
Norman150
Pipestone130
Kanabec121
Aitkin120
Marshall120
Cass112
Big Stone110
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Renville70
Mahnomen61
Lincoln60
Red Lake40
Traverse40
Grant40
Clearwater30
Houston30
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Roseau30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21114

Reported Deaths: 593
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4614140
Woodbury286137
Black Hawk178849
Buena Vista10672
Linn97879
Dallas95226
Marshall91418
Wapello63615
Johnson6198
Muscatine56741
Crawford5512
Tama41129
Scott38510
Dubuque35921
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie31910
Sioux3060
Jasper26917
Wright2210
Washington1968
Warren1671
Plymouth1522
Story1311
Allamakee1204
Mahaska9913
Poweshiek928
Hamilton760
Webster741
Henry732
Boone720
Bremer716
Clarke690
Des Moines681
Taylor660
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Cedar501
Benton431
Cherokee410
Monroe415
Jones370
Shelby370
Osceola360
Jefferson360
Marion350
Dickinson350
Buchanan341
Iowa340
Clayton343
Cerro Gordo331
Madison292
Lee290
Sac280
Davis280
Emmet270
Fayette270
Clay270
Monona260
Harrison260
Hardin240
Lyon240
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Mills200
Grundy200
Franklin200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Floyd191
Hancock180
Appanoose173
Butler161
Kossuth160
Carroll151
Ida150
Greene150
Keokuk140
Jackson140
Page140
Audubon131
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Howard120
Winnebago110
Calhoun100
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery92
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Unassigned20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Weekend looks nice
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/5

Image

Gyms, fitness centers set to reopen

Image

Easing restrictions for MN restaurants and gyms

Image

Charles City vigil for George Floyd

Image

Hawkeye Harvest Foodbank partnership

Image

Next phase of Minnesota reopening

Image

Rental Assistance program for Rochester

Image

IA Care Homes Could Reopen to Visitors

Image

'Color Me Mine' Location Closes for Good

Image

Getting Your Fair Food Fix During the Pandemic

Community Events