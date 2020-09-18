What are the benefits of bringing football back to Minnesota this fall?

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that it will move football back to the fall. Now, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is looking at doing the same.

Health and safety remain a top priority as the MSHSL will revisit its original decision made on Aug. 4. While it might take a lot of convincing to get the MSHSL Board of Directors to revote in favor of moving volleyball and football back to the fall, teams remain hopeful.

“For over a month now, we thought for sure we weren’t going to have a season and people had the mindset of playing in the spring and making plans and then all of a sudden, boom!” Lourdes football head coach, Mike Kesler, said.

Days into the fall training period, the MSHSL’s Board of Directors called for a special meeting. Now, athletes and coaches are anticipating what might come out of Monday morning’s meeting.

Kesler says he’s reminding his players there’s a 50/50 chance for football to return this fall.

“We just need to think positively and have the right mindset that we are going to play and prepare yourselves mentally that we are going to play and hope for the best,” he said.

There are a lot of factors the Board of Directors will have to take into consideration before giving volleyball and football the green light.

So, what benefit is there to bringing football back this fall?

“Starting in the middle of March would be very difficult,” Kesler said. “Weather is a huge factor. At least now we can get some things going and get some games in while the weather is still decent and it takes the ground awhile to freeze whereas in the spring, it’s the opposite direction.”

Whether teams take the field in October or March, Kesler says they will do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe.

“We’re all in this for the safety of our kids, our coaches and our families,” he said. “If all the people making the decisions feel that this is the right time to do this then we’ll support it but safety is always first. If something happens, we’re going to step in and take care of the situation as needed.”

Monday’s board meeting begins at 9 a.m. Follow KIMT News 3 for the latest.