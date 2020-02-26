Newman Catholic and NIACC product Bryce Ball made quite an impression in his spring training debut with the Atlanta Braves.
The slugger homered in his first at-bat Wednesday in the Braves' spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Atlanta Braves' Bryce Ball takes batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Ball, who is 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and was playing as the designated hitter, homered in the third inning to left-centerfield.
Ball hit 17 home runs in 62 games in the minor leagues during his first season of pro ball in 2019.
Today’s #BravesST lineup vs. the Orioles: pic.twitter.com/SmPu6OQTBz
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 26, 2020
- What a debut: Newman Catholic, NIACC product Bryce Ball homers for Braves in spring debut
- Newman, NIACC product Bryce Ball makes pro debut
- Newman, NIACC product Bryce Ball drafted by Atlanta Braves
- Newman, NIACC alum Bryce Ball sees success at DI level to become a MLB prospect
- Bryce Ball reacts to being Braves' draft pick
