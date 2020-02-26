Clear

What a debut: Newman Catholic, NIACC product Bryce Ball homers for Braves in spring debut

Atlanta Braves' Bryce Ball is shown during batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The slugger homered in his first at-bat Wednesday in the Braves' spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 1:13 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 1:25 PM

Newman Catholic and NIACC product Bryce Ball made quite an impression in his spring training debut with the Atlanta Braves. 

The slugger homered in his first at-bat Wednesday in the Braves' spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles.


Atlanta Braves' Bryce Ball takes batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Ball, who is 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and was playing as the designated hitter, homered in the third inning to left-centerfield.

Ball hit 17 home runs in 62 games in the minor leagues during his first season of pro ball in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Below average to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Over 1,200 shirts sold for officer Matson

Image

Reducing deadly force encounters

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

2nd shooting in as many days in Mason City

Image

GMLOS wrestling preps for state wrestling tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Electric powered bus

Image

Minnesota's precinct caucuses

Image

Clay model for Marion Ross

Community Events