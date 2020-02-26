What a debut: Newman Catholic, NIACC product Bryce Ball homers for Braves in spring debut

Newman Catholic and NIACC product Bryce Ball made quite an impression in his spring training debut with the Atlanta Braves.

The slugger homered in his first at-bat Wednesday in the Braves' spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles.



Atlanta Braves' Bryce Ball takes batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Ball, who is 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and was playing as the designated hitter, homered in the third inning to left-centerfield.

Ball hit 17 home runs in 62 games in the minor leagues during his first season of pro ball in 2019.