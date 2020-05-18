What Minnesota business owners should take into account when reopening

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - With much of the country largely being shut down to the coronavirus pandemic over the last couple of months, it's no surprise that retail businesses took a huge hit.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Commerce, spending at stores plunged over 16% in April, though online retailers were seeing growth.

Now, as parts of the country are beginning to reopen, including in Minnesota, many owners are ready to get back to work.

On Friday, the Minnesota Retailers Association held a 'Re-Opening Your Retail Store' webinar as owners prepare to emerge from the state's stay at home order, and adjust their stores to meet customer needs.

Association President Bruce Nustad agrees with Governor Walz' decision to reopen.

"We think the decision to reopen stores to customers on Monday comes at a great time from an economic perspective, and we're confident that the public health end of it is matching up well because the Governor and his experts are really good at working on that."

But as stores reopen, there is concern about keeping shoppers safe. To aid in this, Target has launched a framework titled 'SAFE', which includes signage and guidance to help employers safely reopen their doors to the public.

"We hope that this can serve as a more of a guide, a menu if you will, that you can consider and adapt and adjust to make it your own for whatever works for you and your retail association," Target's Breanna Schafer said.