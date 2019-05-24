Sun, rain or both for the weekend? Check the forecast here

This weekend is a big one with events like the North Iowa Band Festival and Tree Town Music Festival, and luckily Saturday/Sunday are looking alright!
Saturday will feature sunshine with highs in the upper 70's and low 80's with a pop-up shower possible in the afternoon.
Humidity should stay on the low side.
Sunday looks to remain dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70's. Rain will, unfortunately, return for Sunday night into Memorial Day with highs near 70.
Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dipping into the 60's. Temperatures will heat up by the end of the week.
