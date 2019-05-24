Clear

Sun, rain or both for the weekend? Check the forecast here

Here's the scoop with big events on tap this weekend in north Iowa, southern Minnesota.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:30 AM

This weekend is a big one with events like the North Iowa Band Festival and Tree Town Music Festival, and luckily Saturday/Sunday are looking alright!

Saturday will feature sunshine with highs in the upper 70's and low 80's with a pop-up shower possible in the afternoon.

Humidity should stay on the low side.

Sunday looks to remain dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70's. Rain will, unfortunately, return for Sunday night into Memorial Day with highs near 70.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dipping into the 60's. Temperatures will heat up by the end of the week.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Image

A sport for everyone

Image

Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Joe Colon's trademark

Image

Artificial intelligence at Mayo

Image

Gas leak closes down road

Image

Women in the military are celebrating one another

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Carpenters cook for others

Community Events