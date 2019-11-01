Clear

Wet conditions closing some Minnesota state forest roads and trails

Parts of the state have seen eight inches of rain over 30 days.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says parts of the state are seeing the wettest conditions in years, posing challenges for hunters and visitors to state forests.

The DNR says northern Minnesota has experiences eight inches of rain over the last 30 days, creating water hazards over roads, deeply rutted trails, and washed out culverts. Weight limit restrictions or outright closures have been put in place on many state forest roads and trails. These conditions are expected to last for several more weeks.

Hunters and others are being reminded to not drive around gates or barricades on closed roads and to stay on the trail. The DNR says going off the road, even to avoid mud puddles, can be unsafe for you and your vehicle.

You can access the DNR trail and road closures website by clicking here.

