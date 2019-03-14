Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning
Western Iowa highways closed again due to flooding

Emergency shelter opened in Council Bluffs.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 7:39 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Floodwaters have forced Iowa officials to close several highways on the west side of the state.

Interstate 680 near Council Bluffs and a portion of Interstate 29 were reported closed early Thursday. The Iowa Transportation Department says a stretch of U.S. Highway 75 was covered by floodwater northeast of Sioux City, but a detour was operating.

An emergency shelter was opened in Council Bluffs because of flooding along Mosquito Creek, and sandbagging was underway in Avoca, where an emergency shelter was opened as the West Nishnabotna River continued to rise.

Residents of Missouri Valley were asked to evacuate after levees were breached.

More than 1.55 inches (3.9 centimeters) of rain was reported in Sioux City, where Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew listed 16 spots where floodwaters covered roads.

He told the Sioux City Journal , "There's a big swath of water that's got to go somewhere."

