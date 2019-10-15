Clear

Westbound I-90 to close Wednesday morning in Freeborn County

Traffic shutdown near Hayward expected to last about an hour.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 9:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County will be stopped for about an hour on Wednesday morning.

Traffic will be halted beginning at 9 am near Freeborn County Road 46, east of Hayward, so crews can remove a temporary overhead sign structure. State troopers will be in place to stop westbound drivers and then reopen the interstate when crews have finished the removal.

The overhead sign structure was in place for the 12-mile concrete overlay project being done by Ulland Brothers, Inc. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the $17.2 million project should conclude by the first few weeks of November.

