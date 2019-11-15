Crash closes westbound Highway 122 near the Mason City airport

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accident has blocked Highway 122 between Mason City and Clear Lake.
The Iowa State Patrol is diverting westbound traffic down Jonquill Avenue near the Mason City Municipal Airport.
The accident happened sometime around 7 pm and involved at least one vehicle that rolled.
Stay with KIMT for more details on this incident as they become available.
