West Virginia escapes upset against Iowa State, 70-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 21 seconds left, to lift No. 8 West Virginia to a 70-65 victory over Iowa State.

Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who scored the final six points. They overcame poor shooting in their conference opener by making 14 of 16 free throws over the final six minutes. West Virginia made just one field goal over the final eight minutes and shot 38% (21 of 55) for the game.

Rasir Bolton scored a season-high 25 points for Iowa State, which couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers.