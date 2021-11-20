West Hancock wins Class A state football championship

BRITT, Iowa - At the start of the West Hancock Eagles' football season this past summer, halfback/linebacker Kane Zuehl says there was a bit of uncertainty and some doubt as to how the season would progress.

"Once we got rolling, I think everyone had the same idea where our end goal wanted to be."

Many of the players on this year's team were sophomores when the Eagles won state just two years ago. Now as seniors, they took up the mantle. After going undefeated during the regular season, they shut out both Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and East Buchanan, then enacted revenge on Grundy Center, who stopped the Eagles post-season run in the quarterfinals last year. But when the clock read 0:00 after Thursday's game, the Eagles emerged victorious, with a 19 to 14 final score, and winning their fourth Class A state championship, joining the 1973, 1996 and 2019 teams.

Split end/middle linebacker Matt Larson is still in shock.

"It was unbelievable, I couldn't believe we did it."

When offensive tackle/defensive end Llan Martinez started playing football in elementary school, he had a goal in mind for his senior year. Now, he's a state champion.

"It's been a goal of mine since 5th grade with my friends to be state champs our senior year. Everyone wants to do it and lead with a bang."

Their main motivation to get the title? Defensive tackle Irvin Gomez credits team chemistry and building a brotherhood that built up over the years.

"We believed in each other, we had a good team chemistry and worked hard all season long to get where we wanted to be. Now, we're state champs!"

As the team rolled back into Britt after the game, the players received a triumphant welcome home from the fans. Gomez was overwhelmed by the amount of community support.

"Bob Sanger said 'it takes a village. You can see that it's not just the football team, it's not just the coach, one player, it's the community. It's the village.'"

Now that the stands are empty, the goalposts are down, and the scoreboard turned off, another season has come to a close. But for Martinez, the memories will always remain.

"We put in the work. Early mornings, grinding, believing in each other. It's that bond that really helped us."

While their public school careers will soon come to an end, defensive tackle and kicker Casey Lamoreux has a message for those who are thinking of donning the pads and helmet, and representing Eagle red and white: try out, and work hard for what you want to achieve.

"When we came in at 6 o'clock for lifting, it's all worth it in the end."