West Hancock teams heading to Midwest engineering contest in May

BRITT, Iowa - The start of baseball season is around the corner, and a ceremonial first pitch is always a treat to watch.

Some high school students in North Iowa will get the chance to earn that pitch through an engineering competition, hosted by the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence.

West Hancock is one of many schools that competed in the Engineering Machine Design Contest last month in St. Ansgar. Teams were challenged to complete a task using a machine that had a series of steps and components (such as fluid, electrical and mechanical, as well as a chemical reaction), while fitting a 'space exploration' theme.

Senior Ryleigh Hudspeth participated in that contest, and while testing her team's machine, there was one thing that didn't quite work as planned.

"We got stuck on our electrical component, we changed it 6 times...we changed it the Friday before Monday competition, so we're like, 'this is going to have to work.'"

After a couple of tweaks, it all came together.

"Going into the competition, it was a surprise that it did work. But we're really excited that we could accomplish our end result."

In May, they'll be doing something similar to that competition. Two West Hancock teams will be going head to head with other teams in North Iowa, as well as Minnesota and Wisconsin, at the Midwest Championship at Target Field.

Teacher Susan Carlson helps lead the teams. While she provides instruction and guidance, the work is largely done by students.

"Through the collaboration amongst their peers, they have to problem solve, they have to be creative, they have to trouble shoot when there is a problem. Even the day of the competition, when something doesn't work right, they have to do that troubleshooting and figure it out."

The teams' competitive nature is spreading to 4th grade students, who showcased machines they built themselves.

"Seeing their achievement when they reach their end goal brought me back to the competition. When our full project worked, I was like, 'yes!', and seeing the little kids get excited over something we get excited about makes my day," Hudspeth says.

The teams will use the fleeting time between now and May to further improve their engineering masterpieces.

"We're going to tweak a couple things to make sure that everything is working the way that it should," Carlson says.

In addition to West Hancock, teams from St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett and Sumner-Fredericksburg will also be competing. The winner will throw out the first pitch at the Twins vs. Giants game this season.