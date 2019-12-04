Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bank robbery, shooting in Lu Verne prompts lockdown at north Iowa schools Full Story

A bank robbery and shooting Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown of multiple schools as a manhunt began.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 9:45 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 10:26 AM

LU VERNE, Iowa - A bank robbery and shooting Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown of multiple schools as a manhunt began.

Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the shooting took place during a bank robbery.

“Law enforcement from all levels responded,” Mortvedt said.

He added that DCI is investigating and no information regarding any injuries has been released.

Lu Verne Elementary School and West Hancock schools were placed in lockdown on Tuesday morning. West Hancock schools said there was a pursuit in the Hancock County area involving a person that “may be armed and dangerous.”

“We are sheltering down as a precaution. All exterior doors have been double-checked and no one will be allowed to enter or leave the buildings until further notice,” West Hancock schools said.

Lu Verne schools said its lockdown lasted approximately 45 minutes.

“This is always a scary situation for everyone in a school and community. We have procedures in place for these situations and will re-evaluate them. Please keep everyone in your thoughts!,” the school stated.

Post by West Hancock Community Schools.

