Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

West Hancock girls take flight for state

For the first time in seven years, the Eagles are heading to the state tournament.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

FOREST CITY, Iowa -- One thing was for certain Friday, the gymnasium wasn't big enough to contain the excitement of the West Hancock girls basketball team when they heard the sound of the buzzer and the end of their last game. 

The Eagles defeated Kingsley-Pierson 76-44 Monday, advancing to the Wells Fargo Arena for the first time since 2012. Head Coach Paul Sonius refers to as deja vu. 

"A lot of the same way they started all underclassmen and this group starts underclassmen so it's kind of somewhat the same," Sonius said. "Both played great defense, both have their little differences. This group shoots probably better." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock girls take flight for state

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

North Iowa basketball highlights

Image

What's worse? Skeetas or Snow?

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Section 1AA swimming finals

Image

Finally enough snow to snowmobile

Image

Minnesota individual section wrestling quarterfinals

Image

Finding new housing options

Image

Windows shot out in Austin

Community Events