West Hancock girls take flight for state

FOREST CITY, Iowa -- One thing was for certain Friday, the gymnasium wasn't big enough to contain the excitement of the West Hancock girls basketball team when they heard the sound of the buzzer and the end of their last game.

The Eagles defeated Kingsley-Pierson 76-44 Monday, advancing to the Wells Fargo Arena for the first time since 2012. Head Coach Paul Sonius refers to as deja vu.

"A lot of the same way they started all underclassmen and this group starts underclassmen so it's kind of somewhat the same," Sonius said. "Both played great defense, both have their little differences. This group shoots probably better."