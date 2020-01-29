West Hancock girls hopeful to finish the season strong

BRITT, Iowa – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s regional basketball tournament begins in less than two weeks. One area team hopes to get much farther than that, making more noise in the state tournament than it did last year.

The West Hancock Eagles lost a heartbreaker to Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A state championship game last season. It was what Coach Paul Sonius said at that moment that had the Eagles fired up for this season.

“You worked your butts off to get down here (Des Moines), now we work our butts off again this summer to get back down here, understand? Once you’re down here you want to come back down here and you want to make things happen.”

If that wasn’t motivational enough for the Eagles to hit the gym hard this season, perhaps watching the football team win a state title this past fall was.

Rachel Leerar said that when the last whistle was blown at the UNI-Dome, she and her teammates knew it was their turn.

“I think that’s what a lot of us felt,” she said. “That was their moment and they worked really hard to get there, but it also made me think, ‘oh, I want this too.’ Just to keep it on for our school – I think it makes our school look really good if we have multiple sports that can do that. So, I think it would be really exciting to do the same thing in the same year.”

It took the football team 23 years to bring a state title back to this small community, but the girl's basketball team is long past due. 40 years since the last title and they’re still waiting.

Amanda Chizek says that this is the team that will get the job done.

“Yes, this is the year. We’re ready – we want it really bad.”

Chizek is the team’s second-leading scorer. This past Friday in the team’s 20 point win over North Union, the six-foot senior grabbed her 1,000th rebound becoming only the 30th player in IGHSAU history to grab 1,000 boards and score 1,000 points since the start of five-on-five.

“I’m really excited for that,” Chizek said. “That was one of my goals this year and I didn’t want to just end with 998 or something. My goal was over a thousand.”

The Eagles are a perfect 18-0 and sit second in the Class 2A standings. Even with one of their best players sidelined with an injury, the Eagles keep winning. Needless to say, Coach Sonius is upbeat about his team’s ability to overcome.

“We’ve been able to have other girls step up and I still think that might be the key to success right now,” he said. “To lose such a valuable person in Maddie Eisenman, but we’ve been able to recover with some of the girls that we have because we do have very good basketball players.”

The Eagles have just four games left on the schedule beginning with Forest City this Friday and ending with Bishop Garrigan on Feb. 7.