West Hancock falls in Class 1A state championship

The Eagles fought in a tough one against a seasoned Newell-Fonda squad.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

DES MOINES, Iowa - For the West Hancock Eagles, the season has now ended. Despite having a roster comprised of freshmen, sophomores, and juniors - the Eagles compiled a 25-2 record reaching the state title game.

In Saturday's 76-52 loss, sophomore Rachel Leerar led West Hancock in scoring with 22 points, followed by Amanda Chizek (14), Kennedy Kelly (7), Mahayla Faust (5), Madison Eisenman (2), and Carlee Bruns (2).

Click the video player above to view highlights, reaction, and Coach Sonius' postgame speech.

Tracking cold air for the rest of the weekend.
