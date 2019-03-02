West Hancock advances to Class 1A state championship

DES MOINES, Iowa - The West Hancock girl's basketball team is headed to the 2019 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A State Championship game on Saturday.
The Eagles (25-1) advanced to the final round with a 59-50 victory over Montezuma (22-3) at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday.
Scoring for West Hancock: Rachel Leerar (25), Amanda Chizek (12), Madison Eisenman (11), Kennedy Kelly (7), and Riley Hiscocks (4).
The Eagles will play undefeated Newell-Fonda on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 7 PM.
Click the video player above to view Friday's semifinal highlights.
