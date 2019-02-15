BRITT, Iowa - Being able to speak, read or write in more than one language is no easy feat.

And now, students at West Hancock High School are getting recognized for being able to do it thanks to a law signed by Governor Reynolds into law during the 2018 legislative session.

Students who take a test to prove their proficiency in English and another language can earn a 'seal of biliteracy' on their diploma and transcript, which could lead to big opportunities after graduation.

Seniors Jennifer Lopez and Kristian Hammack are bilingual, and are looking forward to those opportunities, especially in the medical field.

"With this, when we further our careers, if anyone needs any help translating, we can help them. It's just a great opportunity," Hammack said.

With the changing demographics in Iowa and across the country, Lopez highly recommends being a part of it.

"I think it's a great opportunity because I want to go into the medical field and for me, it'd be a great thing since there's a diverse amount of people speaking different languages. I can speak spanish to those who need an interpreter."

Iowa is one of 34 states, including Minnesota, to participate in the Seal of Biliteracy program.