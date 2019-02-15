Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

West Hancock High School participating in "Seal of Biliteracy"

Students who prove their proficiency in English and another language can earn a seal on their diploma and transcript

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BRITT, Iowa - Being able to speak, read or write in more than one language is no easy feat.

And now, students at West Hancock High School are getting recognized for being able to do it thanks to a law signed by Governor Reynolds into law during the 2018 legislative session.

Students who take a test to prove their proficiency in English and another language can earn a 'seal of biliteracy' on their diploma and transcript, which could lead to big opportunities after graduation.

Seniors Jennifer Lopez and Kristian Hammack are bilingual, and are looking forward to those opportunities, especially in the medical field.

"With this, when we further our careers, if anyone needs any help translating, we can help them. It's just a great opportunity," Hammack said.

With the changing demographics in Iowa and across the country, Lopez highly recommends being a part of it.

"I think it's a great opportunity because I want to go into the medical field and for me, it'd be a great thing since there's a diverse amount of people speaking different languages. I can speak spanish to those who need an interpreter."

Iowa is one of 34 states, including Minnesota, to participate in the Seal of Biliteracy program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -15°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

Image

Talking about industrial hemp production

Image

National Emergency Reactions

Image

Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

Image

Friday: 2A quarterfinals, 3A semifinals

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Image

Seal of Literacy

Image

Tracking More Snow for Sunday

Community Events