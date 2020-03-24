West Fork educators lift spirits with car caravan

MESERVEY, Iowa - Teachers and staff at West Fork Community School District wanted to show their students they're thinking about them. They put together a unique way to show their love and boost spirits during these trying times.

"I just want the students to know at west fork that we're there to support them during this trying time and that we believe that we will get through this stronger than ever," said Stacey Ubben, an instructional coach with the district.

Cars were festooned like a 4th of July parade. A caravan who's goal is to spread smiles through quiet North Iowa towns.

"You feel kind of helpless in this situation, but it's something we can do that's really brought the community together," said Shelley Sheppard, school nurse for the Sheffield campus.

She explains they are also distributing meals and personal care items to kids along the route who need it.

"They can't come to school now, so a lot of these students who would usually eat two meals a day at school, they're home and so it puts a lot of stress on families on top of everything else," she said.

In Meservey, Pam Gobeli and her granddaughters were in front of the house, cheering the educators on. For the girls, it's hard to be out of school and away from their favorite teachers and friends.

"Today was very special for my grandkids and the teachers. I'm sure they are appreciating the kids being out there waiving at them too," said Gobeli.

While the parade was thrilling to see during these glum times, gobeli would just like to see things get back to normal.

"I would love for it to wrap up. Our faith is in the Lord. God bless everyone."

The caravan started in Meservey and went through Thornton, Swaledale, and Rockwell before ending in Sheffield.