West Fork Elementary archery team added quite a few trophies to the case this year

ROCKWELL, Iowa - One North Iowa team added quite a few trophies to the case this year.

The West Fork Elementary archery team is making a name for itself.

"Really, from very early, we knew that this was going to be a special team because we had a lot of fourth-graders and they got better really fast. So with that, last year, at about the end of the year, I knew that this year would be pretty special," says head coach Aaron Petersen.

The West Fork Elementary archery team is adding trophies to the collection.

The team dominated at the state, national, and world levels.

They won state for bullseye and 3D, won nationals for 3D and second for bullseye, and won worlds in 3D.

Competitions include 3D, where the archers are shooting at foam animals, and bullseye where arrows are shot at paper targets.

"I don't know why I started, but I guess I come back because I like to win," says Edward Kobliska.

"We all have different personalities and we all shoot different and we can all do different things. And as we go through and shoot, it helps bring our score up for the whole team," says James Dannen.

Head coach Aaron Petersen launched the team just two years ago and it continues to grow.

Right now, there are 56 kids on the team.

He expects it to reach around 80 by next season.

"When I'm shooting, I think don't miss and at least hit the target," says Jayden Fontilus.

Coach says the team is constantly trying to get better and the hard work shows.

"A lot of tears and a lot of blisters," says Remingtyn Petersen.

"You have to have a lot of perseverance. You have to practice a lot. It's a lot more practice than you would think to be good. You have to focus a lot too," says Eastyn Petersen.

The team has two months off before they jump back into regular practices again.