West Concord's fire and police departments take the field for a good cause

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - The town of West Concord's fire and police departments take part in an annual softball charity event.

The guns took the field against the hoses tonight for a good cause.

"Yeah, there's a rivalry. It's pretty serious. I haven't checked the score lately, but last I saw, I believe our guns were up and that will be the first time I can remember, so we're doing well," says Chief of Police Shannon Boerner.

The guns take on the hoses each year for a fundraiser softball game.

This is the third game they have played.

This year, the money goes to the South Central Mobile Response Crisis Center.

The organization provides 24/7 services to individuals needing assistance in Southeast Minnesota by phone or in-person.

"All the kids coming and visiting with us because it's so important to get this information, even if it's just a bracelet, a fidget, or a ball into their hands because we serve kids too," says Amy Bartz from South Central Human Relations Center.

The money goes to a different organization each year.

The game kicks off West Concord Survival Days, which is a weekend full of fun.

Here is the link with more information about the Crisis Response Center.