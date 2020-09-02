West Concord man sentenced for wild encounter with law enforcement

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a car chase and then attacking them in jail has been sentenced.

Tyler Bill Stroud, 32 of West Concord, was arrested on April 7 and charged with 2nd degree burglary, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, 5th degree drug possession, DWI, two counts of obstructing the legal process, and unlawful possession of pharmacy drugs.

Dodge County deputies were called about Stroud driving around a block in West Concord at a high rate of speed while armed with an ax. Deputies say when they tried to pull Stroud over, he drove off and led them on a chase through a ditch, into a grove of trees, down Highway 56, and then through a bean field. Deputies say that’s when Stroud tried to run away and was tased.

Court documents state about 1 gram of methamphetamine was found on Stroud and an empty bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple was found in his vehicle, along with an ax, a half-loaded magazine, and a bottle of Bupropion bills belonging to someone else.

Authorities say while Stroud was being processed at the Steele County Adult Detention Center, he became paranoid and tried to swing a chair at two officers.

Stroud eventually pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition and 4th degree DWI. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must either do 100 hours of community service or pay a $1,000 fine.