West Concord accepting ice skate donations

WEST CONCORD, Minn- Who doesn't love to ice skate? A winter tradition that brings friends and family together and gives people the chance to skate around, socialize, and exercise. While it's something dozens enjoy doing throughout the season, not everyone is able to because of financial reasons. West Concord is asking for donations so everyone has an opportunity to get on its rink.

"Were trying to get some of the equipment so those that might not have hockey or figure skates can also go out there and utilize the rink," said city administrator Mike Plante.

The ice rink is part of Memorial Park's redevelopment and Plante is hoping the donations will inspire more local kids to hit the ice.

"One of the things that were looking to do is were trying to find some donations from the community or from other organizations

to get some skates and sticks so we can allow our youth to play out there."

The city administrator thinks the donated skates will make the ice rink a busier place for the community.

"We've been getting a lot of people out there utilizing the rink and it would be nice to open it up to people who might not have some of the equipment that is necessary to go out there, skate, and even play hockey," explained Plante.

West Concord would like to get local kids on the ice as soon as possible.

"Will accept them as long as we need them," Plante tells KIMT News 3. "People can bring them down now and help us out if they like. We'd really like to get those as soon as possible so people can use it. Even though it's really cold outside it's still a perfect time to get out there and do some skating."

The city is accepting ice skates all throughout the season and is encouraging anyone that has used or new ice skates

that they're not using to donate some.