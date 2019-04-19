Clear
West Concord Police trying to put a stop to swing set misuse

The ADA swing at Memorial Park is being tampered with.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - On Facebook, the West Concord Police have posted multiple times this spring about people removing the strap from the ADA swing at Memorial Park, taking it apart, and discarding it somewhere in the park. The ADA swing is a special swing so that children who have disabilities can use the swingset safely.

The police are asking parents to talk to their children about respecting the playground. If misuse of the swing continues, they say they may need to remove the strap permanently.

Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
