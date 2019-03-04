West Concord Historical Society collecting blizzard memories

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - The West Concord Historical Society thinks this winter is one for the books. To help them document it, they're asking community members to send them memorable photos and stories from this season.

"We just decided this is quite a historical winter. Historical snowfall in February and the polar vortex and now record lows in March," explains board director Joyce DuBois.

Pictures and stories can be submitted to the historical society on Facebook, over mail or e-mail, or in person at the museum.

The West Concord Historical Society is also celebrating their 25th year and are planning a celebration in April.