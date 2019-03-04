Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

West Concord Historical Society collecting blizzard memories

They want your help to document the winter.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - The West Concord Historical Society thinks this winter is one for the books. To help them document it, they're asking community members to send them memorable photos and stories from this season.

"We just decided this is quite a historical winter. Historical snowfall in February and the polar vortex and now record lows in March," explains board director Joyce DuBois.

Pictures and stories can be submitted to the historical society on Facebook, over mail or e-mail, or in person at the museum.

The West Concord Historical Society is also celebrating their 25th year and are planning a celebration in April.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -21°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Documenting a Historic Winter

Image

Power Outage Affects Middle School

Image

Gov. Walz Visits ALC

Image

$10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

Image

Tracking Below Average Temperatures for the Week

Image

Morning fire leaves family homeless

Image

Bitter cold breaks records in early March

Image

Police write hundreds of tickets for snow ordinance violations

Image

Council considers putting stop sign at intersection

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Community Events