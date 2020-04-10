West Coast health care company buys Blue Zones

ROSEVILLE, CA – Blue Zones has been bought by Adventist Health.

Describing itself as a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii, Adventist Health calls this a “revolutionary move” at a time when the public is especially focused on health.

“Adventist Health has always believed in creating environments of belonging and easy access to healthy lifestyles, and we also know that the future of healthcare goes beyond the role of traditional hospitals by investing in our communities to improve people’s overall wellbeing,” says Adventist Health President and CEO Scott Reiner. “Adventist Health’s work with Blue Zones represents the future of healthcare and is a major component of our plan to redefine the role of health organizations across America and strengthens our commitment to inspiring health, wholeness and hope.”

Blue Zones is also announcing an extension of its strategic partnership with Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Blue Zones and expanding our relationship with Adventist Health who has an exceptional reputation for providing health services of the highest quality. The decision to extend the Blue Zones Project partnership confirms the long-term commitment shared by Adventist Health, Blue Zones and Sharecare to empower people to live longer, healthier, happier lives with less incidences of preventable chronic conditions and stronger connections with the community” says Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "While this partnership extension has been in the works for months, the timing of finalizing this extension will allow us to work even better together to help our communities and our country best navigate their health and well-being throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic and the related recovery process."

Blue Zones says it is dedicated to creating healthy communities across the United States and calls its first effort in Albert Lea, Minnesota, a “stunning” success.