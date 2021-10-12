'We're trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty': Sheriff's office gets creative looking for wanted man

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is getting creative in its attempt to locate a wanted man.

"Nate, we're trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty. Please call us back! 507-765-3874," the Facebook post reads.

The sheriff's office may be having some fun with the comment, but it's looking for Nathan Gossman, who is wanted for two felony warrants and is a suspect in many recent burglaries and thefts.

Authorities believe he is in either southeastern Minnesota or northeastern Iowa.