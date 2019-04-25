Photo Gallery 1 Images
A cooldown is on the way, and with it brings at least a chance of some late-April snow.
Friday kicks off a dramatic cool down with highs topping off in the upper 50s and northern winds now gusting around 30 miles per hour.
The sun will be out but only for a moment before a potent system moves in from the west giving us a rainy end to the work week.
Rain will continue through Saturday with a chance for some snowfall returning Saturday night.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- We're tracking very cool temperatures this weekend with a chance of snow
- Tracking the timing of this weekend's snow
- Chances of snow and rain for the weekend worrying homeowners
- A cool weekend event coming to Rochester
- Plowing out from weekend snow
- What to expect: Tracking this weekend's storm
- Getting snow blowers repaired before weekend storm
- NIACC digging out from weekend snow
- Beating the heat as temperatures rise for Father's Day weekend
- Railroad tracks damaged by snow removal in St. Ansgar
Scroll for more content...