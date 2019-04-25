We're tracking very cool temperatures this weekend with a chance of snow

A cooldown is on the way, and with it brings at least a chance of some late-April snow.

Friday kicks off a dramatic cool down with highs topping off in the upper 50s and northern winds now gusting around 30 miles per hour.

The sun will be out but only for a moment before a potent system moves in from the west giving us a rainy end to the work week.

Rain will continue through Saturday with a chance for some snowfall returning Saturday night.

