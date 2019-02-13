Blowing snow continues to impact road conditions late Tuesday into Wednesday

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hazardous Travel Conditions... .Travel conditions remain hazardous across the area this evening from a combination of falling snow and blowing and drifting snow. Recent reports from a southeast Minnesota sheriff's department indicated numerous roads were being impacted by the drifting with some reduced visibility from blowing snow. As a result, there were several accidents or slide offs. The falling snow will continue to taper off from west to east through the evening with additional accumulations of 1.5 inches or less. The higher totals will be over central Wisconsin. However, the winds will remain strong enough to continue producing blowing and drifting snow, especially over open, unsheltered areas and on the higher terrain. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wapello; Warren

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blowing Snow and Poor Visibilities into This Evening... .Strong northwest winds will continue to produce blowing snow and poor visibilities into this evening, especially in rural areas. Winds will begin to subside by later this evening with improving conditions overnight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong northwest winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected through mid evening. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibilities to below one half mile at times with brief whiteout conditions. These conditions will make for a poor evening commute, mainly in rural areas.

* WHERE...North and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact evening commute.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS WESTERN WISCONSIN, WITH BLOWING SNOW IN WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... .Snow will taper off gradually in Wisconsin this evening, bringing storm totals of 8 to 12 inches. The highest amounts will be east of Eau Claire and Ladysmith. Expect difficult travel conditions tonight across the warning area. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across southern Minnesota and southwest of the Minnesota River. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will continue through the evening. Poor travel conditions are also expected here. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blowing Snow and Poor Visibilities into This Evening... .Strong northwest winds will continue to produce blowing snow and poor visibilities into this evening, especially in rural areas. Winds will begin to subside by later this evening with improving conditions overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong northwest winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. This will produce blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to below one half mile, especially in open rural areas.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa, mainly west of Interstate 35.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

