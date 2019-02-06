We're tracking significant icing Wednesday into Thursday before snowfall

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slick Travel Expected from the Evening Commute into Thursday... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move into northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin late this afternoon. This wintry mix will then spread across the remainder of the area during the early evening, transitioning to mainly freezing rain tonight and then all snow on Thursday. This will result in slick travel from the evening commute into Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle this afternoon transitioning to freezing rain tonight and to snow on Thursday. Total ice accumulation of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch tonight, with snow accumulation Thursday of 1 to 3 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel is likely to be heavily impacted due to icy conditions tonight and snow on Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today, and will impact Thursday's commutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Wintry Weather Today into Thursday Evening... .Another winter system will affect Iowa from today into Thursday evening with a combination of freezing rain, freezing drizzle and snow. There will be breaks and periods of lighter precipitation during the entire event, but the combination of a frozen mix and moderate ice and snow accumulations will make for difficult travel at times. Following the storm Thursday night, another round of Arctic cold will invade the region. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph by late morning Thursday producing blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slick Travel Expected from the Evening Commute into Thursday... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move into northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin late this afternoon. This wintry mix will then spread across the remainder of the area during the early evening, transitioning to mainly freezing rain tonight and then all snow on Thursday. This will result in slick travel from the evening commute into Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain during the early evening transitioning to freezing rain tonight and to snow on Thursday. Total ice accumulation of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch through tonight, with total snow accumulation Thursday of 2 to 4 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Southwest into central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel is likely to be heavily impacted due to icy conditions tonight and snow on Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today, and will impact Thursday's commutes.

Areas Affected: Freeborn; McLeod; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...BLOWING SNOW LIKELY ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT... .A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this afternoon for Western and Southern Minnesota where snow will develop this afternoon, with freezing drizzle possible along the I-90 corridor. Snow will be likely Wednesday night through Thursday. Total snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely. The advisory will remain in effect until Thursday night due to strong winds leading to significant blowing and drifting snow Thursday into Thursday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for East Central Minnesota and West Central Wisconsin for Wednesday evening through Thursday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches of snowfall are likely with isolated amounts around 7 inches. Freezing drizzle is also expected tonight, with up to one tenth of an inch of accumulation possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...McLeod, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.